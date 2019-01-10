

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced it is taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe. Near term, the company is accelerating key fitness actions and reducing structural costs. The fundamental redesign will include changes to Ford's vehicle portfolio, expanding offerings and volumes in its most profitable growth vehicle segments, while improving or exiting less profitable vehicle lines and addressing underperforming markets. The company is entering into formal consultation with its Works Council and trade union partners. Ford aims to achieve the labor cost reductions, as far as possible, through voluntary employee separations in Europe.



Also, Ford is establishing three customer-focused business groups in Europe - Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, and Imports. Ford of Europe is targeting a 6 percent EBIT margin longer term, with returns in excess of the cost of capital for each business group. Ford of Europe will leverage relationships - including the potential alliance with Volkswagen AG - to support its commercial vehicle growth. The company noted that every Ford nameplate from the all-new Ford Focus onwards will include an electrified option.



Ford is undertaking a strategic review of Ford Sollers, its joint venture in Russia. Also, the company plans to consolidate its UK headquarters and Ford Credit Europe's headquarters at the Ford Dunton Technical Center in South East Essex. Ford said production at the Ford Aquitaine Industries plant in Bordeaux, France, which manufactures small automatic transmissions, will end in August 2019. The company has begun formal discussions with Works Council to end production of the C-MAX and Grand C-MAX at the Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany.



