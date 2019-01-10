DGAP-DD: De Raj Group AG deutsch De Raj Group AG: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen 10.01.2019 / 12:20 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Notification of managers'transactions according to article 19 MAR Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nicholas Arnand De Raj 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name De Raj Group AG, Cologne b) LEI 391200U3FJYPRJ9C9L98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Common Shares, International instrument, type of instrument Securities Identification Identification code Number: DE000A2GSWR1 German Securities Code (Wertpapier-Kenn-Nummer): A2GSWR b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RM (Malaysian Ringgit) 124,000.00 = EU (Euro) 26.254,56 as per 7 January 2019 (date of transaction) 10,000 Shares d) Aggregated information No aggregation required, Aggregated volume Price single transaction, - 10,000 Shares - RM (Malaysian Ringgit) 124,000.00 = EU (Euro) 26.254,56 as per 7 January 2019 (date of transaction) (see lit. c)) e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-07, +01:00 (MEZ) f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue 10.01.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: De Raj Group AG Christophstr. 15-17 50670 Köln Deutschland Internet: www.thederajgroup.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 48291 10.01.2019 ISIN DE000A2GSWR1 AXC0163 2019-01-10/12:21