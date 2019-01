NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 9 January 2019 were: 184.60p Capital only (undiluted) 189.91p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 6,445 ordinary shares on 13th December 2018, the Company has 24,046,223 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,887,709 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors' valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at the 09th of January 2019 represents 0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.