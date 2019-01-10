Capstone Mining Achieves 2018 Production Guidance and Provides 2019 Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) releases preliminary fourth quarter and full year copper production results for 2018 and provides 2019 operating and capital expenditure guidance for its continuing operations.

2018 Production Results

Total production from continuing operations totalled 19,200 tonnes (42.3 Mlbs) and 70,400 tonnes (155.2 Mlbs) of copper in the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively, in line with the Company's guidance of between 67,450 to 74,550 tonnes of copper production.

2018 Production Results Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 Pinto Valley (tonnes)* 11,400 13,400 14,200 15,000 54,000 Cozamin (tonnes) 4,300 3,500 4,400 4,200 16,400 Total copper production from continuing operations** Tonnes 15,700 16,900 18,600 19,200 70,400 Pounds (millions) 34.6 37.3 40.9 42.3 155.2

*Pinto Valley production includes copper in concentrate and cathode production. **Total production from continuing operations excludes the results of Minto as the mine continues to be classified as a discontinued operation held for sale; Minto was placed on care and maintenance in Q4 2018. Detailed operating results, including by-products of zinc, molybdenum, lead, silver and gold, can be found towards the end of this news release.

Capstone will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding 2018 fourth quarter and year end production results when the Company reports its quarterly financial results on February 12, 2019, followed by a conference call on February 13, 2019 at 11:30 am ET.

2019 Operating and Capital Guidance

In 2019, Capstone expects to produce between 145 million and 160 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost(1),(2) of between US$1.80 and US$2.00 per pound payable copper produced.

Santo 2019 Guidance Pinto Valley Cozamin Domingo Total Production and Cost (US$) Copper production (million pounds) 115 - 125 30 - 35 - 145 - 160 $0.90 - C1 Cash Cost(1),(2) $2.10 - $2.25 $1.05 - $1.80 - $2.00 Capital Expenditure (US$ millions, rounded) Sustaining 26.5 29.0 - 55.5 Capitalized Stripping 13.5 - - 13.5 Expansionary 6.0 4.0 10.5(3) 20.5 Total Capital Expenditure 46.0 33.0 10.5 89.5 Exploration (US$ millions, rounded) Brownfield - 6.0 - 6.0 Greenfield - - - 6.0 Total Exploration - 6.0 - 12.0

2019 Guidance Notes: This is alternative performance measure; please see "Alternative (1) Performance Measures" at the end of this release. C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced net of by-product (2) credits and selling costs. On a 100% basis, the total is approximately $15 million; ownership is (3) 70% Capstone and 30% Korea Resources Corporation.

2019 Catalysts and Key Drivers

Pinto Valley

Complete a scoping level study examining the potential economics of the overall reserve and resource base. As at December 31, 2017 (4) , Pinto Valley had a Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate of over 1.35 billion tonnes grading 0.31% copper and a total Reserve Estimate of 430 million tonnes grading at 0.30% copper.

, Pinto Valley had a Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate of over 1.35 billion tonnes grading 0.31% copper and a total Reserve Estimate of 430 million tonnes grading at 0.30% copper. Quarterly copper production will fluctuate throughout the year given anticipated grade variability. The average copper grade in 2019 is expected to be approximately 0.32%, with grades at 0.28% during Q2.

Cozamin

In Q1 2019, publish an updated Technical Report with mine plan and cost estimates to reflect the increased Reserves announced on December 10, 2018 (5) .

. Begin developing the underground haulage network from a two-way single ramp to a one-way ramp, to eliminate the production bottleneck and fill the mill to nameplate capacity. This is expected to result in an approximate 30% increase in expected throughput, to 3,780 tonnes per day by the end of 2020, increasing annual production to between 40 to 45 million pounds of copper.

Continue greenfield exploration drilling on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone (MNFWZ) to assess open, up dip areas of the MNFWZ, northwest of the Portree Claim.

Santo Domingo Project

Completion of the strategic process, announced in the fourth quarter of 2018 (6) , to evaluate alternatives relating to the ownership of the Santo Domingo Project. Alternatives under review include selling a portion of the Project, as well as the potential for streaming opportunities given the gold reserve and cobalt resource to help finance the Project.

, to evaluate alternatives relating to the ownership of the Santo Domingo Project. Alternatives under review include selling a portion of the Project, as well as the potential for streaming opportunities given the gold reserve and cobalt resource to help finance the Project. Develop the technical and financial feasibility of producing cobalt as a by-product by conducting a preliminary economic assessment for the cobalt opportunity.

Continue to advance the Project to be construction ready by early 2020; secure the final two long lead permits required for construction and advance project engineering to 60% to 65% completion.

(4) See Capstone's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017 for full details. (5) See Capstone news release of December 10, 2018 for full details. (6) See Capstone news release of November 26, 2018 for full details.

Q4 and Full Year 2018 Operating Details Pinto Valley Cozamin Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Contained Production(1) - Copper (pounds) 32,989,745 119,066,852 9,357,948 36,155,196 - Zinc (pounds) - - 5,225,485 14,900,012 - Molybdenum (pounds) 40,630 181,147 - - - Lead (pounds) - - 1,457,396 3,150,487 - Silver(2) (ounces) 94,492 324,114 339,254 1,163,838 - Gold(2),(3) (ounces) 1,170 1,717 68 68 Mill - Tonnes processed 5,025,720 19,245,804 278,757 986,231 - Tonnes processed per day 54,627 52,728 3,030 2,702 - Copper grade(4) (%) 0.34 0.32 1.61 1.75 - Zinc grade (%) - - 1.29 1.04 - Molybdenum grade (%) 0.008 0.007 - - - Lead grade (%) - - 0.41 0.28 - Silver grade (g/t) * * 50.16 47.53 - Gold grade (g/t) * * - - Recoveries - Copper (%) 84.3(4) 84.6(4) 94.3 95.0 - Zinc (%) - - 65.9 65.6 - Lead (%) - - 58.5 51.2 - Silver (%) * * 75.5 77.2 - Gold (%) * * - -

Q4 and Full Year 2018 Operating Details Notes: (1) Adjustments based on final settlements will be made in future periods. (2) Silver and gold at Pinto Valley are not assayed on site, resulting in a significant lag time in receiving this data. As such, these figures are estimates. (3) Pinto Valley gold production reaches payable levels from time to time. Any payable gold production will be reported in the period revenue is received. (4) Grade and recoveries were estimated based on concentrate production and may be impacted by settlements from prior production periods. *Silver and gold have not been estimated in the Pinto Valley resource model. Only recovered silver and payable gold is reported for this mine.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1877147/BCD1389992682067485D8D0C5727099E

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 521712#

The conference call replay will be available until Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The conference call audio file will be available on Capstone's website within 48 hours of the call at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

