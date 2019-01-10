Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 09-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1798.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 1810.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1753.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 1764.57p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---