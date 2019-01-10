

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported that its comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 5.7 percent, on top of 3.4 percent growth in the same period last year. The company said its results reflected strong traffic, positive store comps and comparable digital sales growth of 29 percent.



Target continues to expect fourth-quarter comparable sales growth of approximately 5 percent. For the full year, the Company continues to expect adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50 and GAAP EPS of $5.41 to $5.61.



Target Corp. also announced that Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith will be retiring from the company. Smith will continue in her role as Chief Financial Officer until her successor is named, and then move to an advisory role until May 2020.



