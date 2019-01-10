Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting Application

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

10 January 2019

Block Listing Application

Fidelity Special Values PLC has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 23,889,440 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market.

Shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, to manage the premium at which the Shares trade and also to raise further money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 15 January 2019.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320