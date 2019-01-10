Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Jan 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns with large geographical diversity and for a wide range of brands, including IHOP, KFC, Lifebuoy, Toyota, UNIQLO, and Virgin Trains, are among the winners of the Best Use of Data category of WARC's global Media Awards 2018, recognising communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.Twelve winners -- One Grand Prix, four Golds, three Silvers and four Bronzes -- have been awarded in the Best Use of Data category, recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy.The jury, chaired by Nicole Kane, VP of Media & Performance, Epsilon, also awarded three Special Awards for particular areas of expertise: Personalisation Award for the best example of a campaign that used data to segment effectively; Attribution Award for the best example of a channel attribution model; and Data-Driven Insight Award for a campaign where data helped to identify the right audience at scale.The Grand Prix winner is Mindshare, India, for 'The Adaptive Data Lighthouse' campaign for Lifebuoy, India's largest soap brand owned by Hindustan Unilever.Lifebuoy continued to face problems reaching rural consumers, working with the challenges of low literacy rates and low traditional media penetration. The brand created an infection warning system by crunching government data to predict outbreaks, and then targeted marketing on a micro-local level to spread awareness of the importance of hand hygiene. As a result, Lifebuoy increased its rural brand metrics, penetration and sales, and helped to reduce infection rates.Commenting on the Grand Prix winning campaign, Ian Forrester, SVP, Research & Analytics at Whalar, said: "It was a lovely story. There is a lot of social value around what they're doing and it's a complex model that was implemented by calling people up on the phone, which is what you need to do India. That was a nice mix of old and new."The full winners list of WARC's Media Awards 2018 -- Best Use of Data is:Grand Prix- The Adaptive Data Lighthouse - Lifebuoy - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Mindshare - IndiaGold- Hot Spots and Hell Spots - Virgin Trains - Manning Gottlieb OMD - United Kingdom + Data-Driven Insight Award- A data-fuelled solution that rises to the occasion - IHOP - Dine Brands Global - Initiative - North America- Finding a buried treasure - SAP - PHD Singapore - Asia + Personalisation Award- Flu Tracker - Theraflu - GlaxoSmithKline - MediaCom Russia, GlaxoSmithKline Healthcare - Russian FederationSilver- The Power of Data - KFC - YUM! - Hearts & Science - MENA + Attribution Award- If you can dream it, you can Pylox it - Nippon Pylox - Nippon Paint Malaysia - Ensemble Worldwide - Malaysia- Hijacking the largest shopping festival in the world - UNIQLO - Fast Retailing Co. - Mindshare China - ChinaBronze- We Choose Hybrid - Toyota - Toyota Motor Europe - m/SIX - Europe- Smart Search - Big Bazaar - Future Retail Limited - MediaCom - India- A full media mix based on machine-learning technologies - First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB) - OMD Media Direction Ukraine - Ukraine- Belanja Berbagi - 1001 Inspirasi Ramadhan - Unilever - Unilever Indonesia - Mindshare Indonesia - IndonesiaMore information on this year's WARC Media Awards -- Best Use of Data winners is available on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize. The winners of the Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships and Effective Use of Tech categories will be announced later this month.The top winning case study papers of the WARC Media Awards will share a $40,000 prize fund.About AscentialAscential is a specialist, global information company that helps the world's most ambitious businesses win in the digital economy. Our information, insights, connections, data and digital tools solve customer problems in three disciplines:Product Design via global trend forecasting service WGSN;Marketing via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness Cannes Lions and WARC, and strategic advisory firm MediaLink; andSales via ecommerce-driven data, insights and advisory service Edge by Ascential, leading managed services provider for Amazon Flywheel Digital, the world's premier payments and Fin Tech congress Money20/20, global retail industry summit World Retail Congress and retail news outlet Retail Week.Ascential also powers political, construction and environmental intelligence brands DeHavilland, Glenigan and Groundsure.About WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.