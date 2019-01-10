

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group welcomed around 10 million passengers in December 2018. It represented an increase of 6.9 per cent over the same month last year. The number of seat kilometres offered was 11 per cent up on the previous year, while sales increased by 10.6 per cent. This results in a seat load factor of 78.5 per cent, 0.3 percentage points lower than in December 2017.



In December, the freight capacity was 4.7 per cent higher than in the previous year and the tonne-kilometres sold 0.4 per cent higher. This results in a payload factor of 66.1 per cent, which is 2.8 percentage points lower.



In 2018, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried a total of 142 million passen-gers, setting a new passenger record. With more than 1.2 million flights and a seat load factor of 81.4 per cent, the aircraft load factor was higher than ever before.



The network airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried a total of some 7.3 million passengers in December, 5.8 per cent more than in the same month last year. The number of seat-kilometres offered in December was 9.2 per cent up on the same month last year. Sales in seat-kilometres rose by 9.1 per cent in the same period. The seat load factor fell by 0.1 percentage points to 78.7 per cent.



In point-to-point traffic, the Lufthansa Group carried 2.6 million passengers with the airlines Eurowings (including Germanwings) and Brussels Airlines in December, of which around 2.3 million on short-haul flights and 294,000 on long-haul flights. This represented an increase of 9.9 per cent over the previous year. The 19.5 per cent increase in the number of flights on offer in December was offset by a 17.5 per cent increase in sales.



At 78 per cent, the seat load factor was 1.4 percentage points lower than in the same month last year.



