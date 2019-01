BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income declined 17 percent to $5.24 million from $6.33 million in the previous year. Net earnings per share were $0.12, compared to $0.14 per share a year ago.



However, total revenues for the year rose 12 percent to $65.49 million from $58.67 million in the prior year.



