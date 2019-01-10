Coveted Award Honors New, Innovative Link Learn Sales Education System

Brandon Hall Group, one of the most well-known and established research organizations in the performance improvement industry, recognized Mary Kay with a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the category ofBest Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training.

This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

The award honored the beauty company's new, innovative Link Learn global sales education system. A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts alongside Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives evaluated the entries. The award winners will be honored at the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference hosted by Brandon Hall in West Palm Beach Florida in January.

Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants in nine European markets are among the first to experience the robust learning curriculum designed to amplify educational support for the independent sales force and increase their business success. The innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization.

"Mary Kay fosters a culture of innovation and we are honored to receive the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for the hard work put into the launch of our Link Learn technology," said Beth Lopez, Vice President of Global Sales Education for Mary Kay and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Mary Kay Inc.'s European Region. "Reaction and engagement to the new sales education system has been overwhelmingly positive and we will continue to work with our Mary Kay markets to roll out this innovative, award-winning platform to help continue our mission of enriching women's lives around the world."

Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. Entries for the awards are based upon criteria including breakthrough innovation, unique differentiators and value proposition.

"We're proud to honor the innovators. As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the award winners is breathtaking," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and Head of the Awards Program. "Organizations of all sizes showed that creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences."

About Mary Kay

At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For 55 years, Mary Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly 40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. For more information, visit www.brandonhall.com

