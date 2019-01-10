Acciona maintained manufacturing activities at the plant for 10 years with an average of more than 100 employees. The company managing the factory, Chinese manufacturer Jinko had abandoned the project in September, after mimimum import prices for Chinese PV products were canceled.Acciona has closed its solar panel manufacturing plant in Moura, Portugal, as its economic viability is impossible due to the competitive market environment dominated by Chinese manufacturers. In a statement to pv magazine, a spokesperson for the company based in Madrid has confirmed what had been revealed by different ...

