Drilling Machine Market to Reach $28.76 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase in demand for fabricated metal products, rapid developmentsin heavy equipment, and surge in large-scale industrial automation drive the growth of the global drilling machine market

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Drilling Machine Market by Type (Sensitive Drilling Machine, Upright Drilling Machine, Radial Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Deep Hole Drilling Machine, and Others) and Application Industry (Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Automotive, Energy Industry, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The research offers comprehensive analysis of the industry dynamics, top investment pockets, key strategic moves, major market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global drilling machine market generated $16.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Get 20% Discount on Customize Report Study https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5119

Increase in use of fabricated metal products coupled with advancements in heavy equipment and large-scale industrial automation drives the growth in the industry. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and dearth of skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, advancements in manufacturing machineries and favorable government initiatives for the machine tools industry would create promising opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5119

Deep hole drilling machine segment to remain dominant through 2025

The deep hole drilling machine segment accounted for the largest market share of 39% in 2017. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to its premium pricing and increased utilization in larger hole drilling up to 300mm in diameter. On the other hand, the radial drilling machine segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% through 2025, due to its affordable pricing and capability to drill holes in various materials such as alloys, cast iron, and steel. The report also analyzes sensitive drilling machine, upright drilling machine, gang drilling machine, multiple spindle drilling machine, among other types.

Military & defense segment to grow the fastest through 2025

Among industrial applications, the military & defense segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. The segment would a surge in the use of drilling machines for manufacturing guns, tanks, submarines, and other equipment. However, the heavy equipment segment accounted for the largest market share of 26.9% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025. This is attributed to heavy requirement for deep hole, multi spindle, and gang drilling machines, especially in China, India, and Russia. The report also analyzes applications such as aerospace, automotive, energy industry, oil and gas, among others.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5119

Asia-Pacific to be lucrative through 2025

Asia-Pacific captured more than half of the overall market share in 2017 and would dominate through 2025. The segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025 because the region has the highest number of manufacturing plants where adoption of drilling machines is substantial. Moreover, China, being the world's leading manufacturing hub for various metal, plastics articles, and machines, contributes significantly to the growth of the sector.

Frontrunners of the industry

The key market players analyzed in the report include DATRON AG, DMG MORI, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses, Gate Machinery International, Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise, and Alpen-Maykestag GmbH. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com