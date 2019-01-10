EXCHANGE NOTICE 10.1.2019 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 11.1.2019 1 structured bonds issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 11.1.2019. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 10.1.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 11.1.2019 1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 11.1.2019 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Svenska Handelsbanken AB. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705200