Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Provides Secure Permanent Barrier for Whitehouse Perimeter

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) - Project announcement. On the night of November 29th, under the glow of the National Christmas Tree, crews from Smith-Midland (SMC) installed the first of 22 tractor-trailer loads of custom designed security barrier on E-Street in Washington, DC.

The E-Street barricade, part of a new enhanced perimeter security program, is situated between 15th and 17th street NW. The 175 barriers will provide almost a half-mile line of deterrent dividing the South Lawn of the Whitehouse from the north edge of The Ellipse Park.

The contract included removal of the temporary J-J Hooks precast concrete safety barrier originally installed by SMC in the aftermath of 9/11. This new permanent installation, based on government guidelines, consisted of a newly engineered barrier design topped with a decorative security fence and connected with the latest Easi-Set FHWA MASH crash tested 18" J-Hooks. White cement was used in the concrete mix to complete the aesthetically complementary design.

7 custom-designed forms were manufactured to facilitate the quick delivery required for the project. Smith-Midland manufactured the barriers 7 days per week for 5 weeks, completing delivery and installation on the project in less than 90 days from contract approval. SMC hired subcontractor Long Fence to manufacture the 130 pieces of 1'9" high fence that completed the 4'8" high barricade. The installation of both barrier and fence was completed in just 3 nights.

Smith-Midland was chosen in large part due to over 40 years of experience successfully executing security projects and the ability to quickly design and build custom solutions that meet exacting requirements.

Ashley Smith, CEO commented "This project exemplifies the Company's ability to execute in high demand scenarios. The safety, quality, and delivery of the job are directly in line with our strategic operational focus."

