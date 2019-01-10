Firestorm Solutions, LLC: Firestorm Solutions Launches FirstSight Program for Proactive Prevention of School Violence

FirstSight is already protecting approximately 240,000 students in two U.S. states

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / Firestorm Solutions, Inc., a Novume Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ: NVMM) company, announced today the national launch of its FirstSight™ program, a proactive approach to preventing violence in schools. FirstSight is already active in two U.S. states, protecting approximately 240,000 students across school districts in over 930 public schools.

FirstSight is a comprehensive media monitoring program designed to prevent school violence by identifying threatening and concerning behaviors before they lead to a violent act. By combining media monitoring technology and threat assessment expertise from Firestorm's staff, which includes former U.S. Secret Service members, FirstSight identifies potential threats and guides interventions by school officials and law enforcement before violence reaches a school.

Of the 340 mass shootings reported in 2018, many took place at schools, businesses, places of worship, and other public establishments. Later, missed warning signs, cries for help, or direct threats by the perpetrator in some public forum were routinely discovered. FirstSight identifies those key signals in advance by monitoring public communications such as print, TV and social media to forewarn necessary authorities of a perpetrator before they act violently.

"We are proud to announce the launch of FirstSight, and to offer this critical program to school districts across the country. Those who launch violent attacks in schools, like the one last year at Parkland, often share their intent prior to the event. To prevent attacks on our children, we need a layered approach that focuses on behaviors of concern that are consistently exhibited prior to an attack, in addition to physical security," said Jason Russell, Firestorm's President. "Recent FBI research showed that concerning online communications preceded an attack in about 16% of active violence incidents. By monitoring these communications, the FirstSight team recently anticipated and identified a credible online threat that led to an arrest."

The FirstSight program is available in two forms - Client Self-Directed Team (DIY) and Firestorm-Directed Intelligence Support:

Client Self-Directed Team (DIY): Firestorm conducts onboarding, training, and certification for a client self-directed team to monitor for emerging events and behaviors of concern.

All clients have access to a media monitoring dashboard that generates FirstSight automated alerts and Firestorm Intelligence Analysts for consultation to determine appropriate preventative actions.

To learn how FirstSight can help protect your school for less than $1 per student per month, please call 1-800-321-2219 or contact us through our website: https://www.firestorm.com/contact-firestorm/.

About Firestorm Solutions

Firestorm Solutions, a leading crisis and risk management firm and America's Crisis Coach®, is a subsidiary of Novume Solutions (NASDAQ: NVMM). Since 2005, Firestorm has guided clients in reducing and managing risk and responding to some of the largest and most complex crisis events in recent history. Firestorm prepares clients to manage crisis and risk through assessments, audits, program development, insurance partnerships, training and advisory services using the PREDICT.PLAN.PERFORM.® methodology. For more information, please visit Firestorm.com.

About Novume Solutions, Inc.

Novume provides products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management and workforce solutions. We are a holding company that integrates technology and human capital to solve complex client challenges in today's world. We provide Solutions for a New Generation. For more information, please visit novume.com, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

