SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Digital Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005280/en/

Global Digital Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ability to offer high-quality print and prolong the durability of the substrate on which printing is done are boosting the viability of digital print application in the textile industry. The digital print is known to possess lower printing TAT compared to conventional printing, thus driving the category adoption across the end-user industries like labeling and packaging. Get access to the free sample copy of this digital print procurement research report here!

The demand for smart labeling by the food and beverage sector in the US is favoring the category spend momentum in the region. The proliferation of textile manufacturing activities in APAC will also continue creating high demand for digital print services. Automaton of labeling and printing applications will spur the demand for web-based printing in various MEA countries.

This digital print procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the market intelligence report on digital print here!

"It is recommended that a standardized communication channel is created between buyers and service providers that can effectively curtail the risks of poor-quality promotional materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This digital print procurement research report has estimated that the following factors will influence the category growth in the coming years:

Service providers are focusing on reducing print lead time

Rising ink costs is a major concern for service providers

Buy the full digital print market intelligence report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the managed services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Digital print

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the digital print procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Enterprise Content Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global ATM Managed Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005280/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us