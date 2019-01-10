

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth held steady in November, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in November, the same as in October.



Manufacturing output grew 2.0 percent annually in December after a rise of 2.2 percent in October. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell by 3.9 percent and mining and quarrying output declined by 2.6 percent in November.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose 0.4 percent from November, when it rose 0.6 percent in October.



The agency also revealed that, the construction production fell 1.8 percent annually, in November after a rise of 1.9 percent in October. Output dropped 1.2 percent following a 3.3 percent increase.



