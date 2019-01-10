

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production grew in November, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial production climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in November and manufacturing output rose 2.7 percent.



Meanwhile, in mining and quarrying industry,output declined by 15.7 percent in November.



Intermediate goods industry logged output growth of 0.6 percent and capital goods production jumped 4.6 percent. Production of consumer goods rose 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the industrial production declined 0.2 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX