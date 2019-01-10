SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Ceramics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The biodegradable characteristics exhibited by the products manufactured from ceramics are playing as a significant category growth driver in different geographies. On the other hand, beneficial properties like high lifecycle, durability, and low maintenance of products are resulting in low product replacement rates, which is consequently, impeding the category adoption rate. However, the extensive usage of ceramic tiles across the construction and infrastructure sectors will continue driving the category demand during the forecast period. Get the free sample copy of the ceramics market intelligence report here!

The growing demand from the construction industry coupled with a significant boost in expenditure done by the governments on infrastructure development will fuel the category spend growth rate in APAC. The automobile, electrical, and electronics sectors in Europe are accounting for extensive usages of advanced ceramics which is also contributing to the category growth.

This procurement research report offers strategic insights into the global spend potential and the key suppliers. An analysis of the supply market trends will aid buyers to improve their procurement process and support them in developing effective category management strategies. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Request a free customized version of this ceramics procurement research report that is tailored to your specific business needs.

"The prices of raw materials that are used to produce ceramics can be highly susceptible to periodical fluctuations. Therefore, it is recommended that buyers select suppliers that agree on maintaining consistency in product prices during the contract tenure," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This ceramics market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Rise in adoption of digitalization will help buyers increase their cost savings

Increase in fuel prices will be a major risk factor for the category

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the commodities category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Ceramics

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

