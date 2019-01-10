The construction of the 110.4 MW Guillena-Salteras plant in Seville will begin shortly, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2020. From pv magazine Spain. German renewables investment company Luxcara has acquired the Guillena-Salteras solar project in southern Spain. The plant has a capacity of around 121 MW and when the project was announced, local media reported it entailed an investment of €80 million. Luxcara has not made public the purchase price of the plant but said construction "will begin shortly, with the grid-connection … scheduled for the second quarter of 2020." The ...

