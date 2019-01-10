Ireland-based Firm to Operate Alongside Existing Companies Within Process Sensing Technologies Group: Michell Instruments, Analytical Industries, Rotronic, LDetek and Dynament

Battery Ventures, a global technology investment firm, announced its platform in the process-measurement market, Process Sensing Technologies (PST), has acquired NTRON Limited, a global provider of gas-measurement sensors and process-oxygen analyzers. The transaction closed in December.

NTRON, which is based in Navan, Ireland, will join Battery's existing portfolio of process-measurement and instrumentation companies. These include Analytical Industries and Michell Instruments, both acquired in 2016; Rotronic, acquired in 2017; and LDetek and Dynament, both acquired in 2018. Terms of the NTRON transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, NTRON has a significant global customer base and is a high-profile provider of sensors and analyzers for oxygen measurement and gas analysis. Customers include large original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as end-customers across the additive manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and high-purity gas industries. NTRON's products help improve product quality, protect the health and safety of operating personnel and their production environments, as well as preserve capital equipment and investments by optimizing operating efficiencies.

NTRON's key management team will remain in place and will work closely with PST Group CEO Adam Markin to manage the business. "NTRON's expertise in oxygen measurement and analysis is highly complementary to the other businesses in PST's portfolio, and will broaden PST's existing product portfolio," said Markin. "We are excited to welcome NTRON to the global PST family."

"We're extremely excited to be joining the PST group of companies and believe this partnership will provide NTRON with many valuable resources as we continue to grow and develop the business globally," added NTRON's founder, Gordon Blakeney. "We see many synergies in this partnership and are excited to work with PST and Battery."

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About NTRON

NTRON designs and manufactures gas analysis and control solutions, with a focus on the measurement and control of oxygen and other gases for safety, environmental and general industrial applications. NTRON was founded in 1987 and operates from its headquarters in Navan, Ireland.

