Clear Leisure Plc - Completion of Settlement Claim

10 January 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Completion of High Court Case Settlement

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 12 December 2018, the Company has now received both tranches of the settlement of £1.15 million (before legal and insurance expenses of nearly £300,000) from the defendants in the High Court case.

As announced on 12 December 2018, the first tranche of £500,000 was payable by 14 December 2018 and the second tranche of £650,000 was payable by 7 March 2019.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk