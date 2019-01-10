New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "US President, Producers Envision 'Green Acres' with Signing of Historic Hemp-Legalizing Farm Bill," featuring Green Growth Brands (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF).

The company expects to derive up to 39 percent of its annual revenues from the CBD segment in 2019, with the potential for that figure to rise to 43 percent by 2021. Current company estimates place the dollar figure of the annual revenue from this segment at roughly $59 million for fiscal year 2019.

Branding is a quintessential aspect of Green Growth Brands' future success. The team's strategy is focused around being the best brand, coming from what it calls an "emotional brand" perspective. The company has an array of brands - including Camp, Meri+Jayne, Seventh Sense and Green Lily - all of which will be utilized for both CBD and cannabis purposes.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth brands expects to dominate the cannabis and CBD market with a portfolio of emotion-driven brands that people love. Led by Peter Horvath, the GGB team is full of retail and consumer packaged goods experts with decades of experience building successful brands. Join the movement at www.GreenGrowthBrands.com.

