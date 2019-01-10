BurstIQ, Inc.: BurstIQ's Blockchain Health Data Platform Passes Independent SOC Audit

BurstIQ is the First and Only Blockchain Data Platform to Receive SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain platform solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that the company has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit performed by independent CPA firm Linford & Co. The company's HIPAA-compliant blockchain data platform passed the audit with zero exceptions - the highest level possible. This audit positions BurstIQ as the first and only blockchain platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements.

BurstIQ provides enterprise-level data platform solutions to large health systems, insurers, digital health companies and all levels of government: local, state, national and global. The blockchain-based platform uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR. The BurstIQ Platform is globally recognized as the world's leading blockchain platform for management and sharing of healthcare data, and the company provides blockchain advisory expertise to the OECD, EU Parliament and the World Economic Forum.

Brian Jackson, COO of BurstIQ, underscored the implications of being the first blockchain provider to achieve SOC certification. "This certification is a huge milestone for the blockchain industry. Blockchain holds the potential to fundamentally change how businesses and individuals access and manage sensitive personal information, but only if we can assure users that their data is secure. We are excited that the BurstIQ platform is the first to achieve SOC certification, but that doesn't mean we're done - we're just getting started."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ platform partners.

BurstIQ™ is the industry-leading enterprise-level (PaaS) blockchain enablement platform for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, control and gain value from their health data. BurstIQ provides services to healthcare institutions, insurance and pharmaceutical companies, pension funds and government agencies at all levels: state, national and global - including sovereign nations.

