The global jerrycans market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005410/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global jerrycans market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand from end-user industries. Chemical, pharmaceuticals petrochemicals food and beverages and other industries are the significant end-users of jerrycans. In these industries, jerrycans are used for the storage, transportation, and packaging of various products in the supply chain.

As per Technavio, the increased focus on lightweight packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global jerrycans market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global jerrycans market: Increased focus on lightweight packaging

Vendors in the global jerrycans market are focusing on redesigning jerrycans to reduce their weight without compromising on the quality. Therefore, vendors are increasingly exploring growth opportunities by developing innovative jerrycans that are lightweight and offer higher customer convenience. Lightweighting is one of the ways by which end-user industries aim to achieve reduced cost of packaging and improve overall production sustainability.

"Factors such as improved sustainability and higher cost-efficiency in the use of lightweight jerrycans is driving the vendors to reduce the weight of the metal cans. This is driving the need for lightweight plastics jerrycans, augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metal glass containers.

Global jerrycans market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global jerrycans market by material (plastic and steel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The plastic segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 65% of the market. This material segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018, and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005410/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com