The global mobile communication antenna market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing deployment of LTE networks. Network service providers are compelled to increase their investments in LTE network infrastructure due to the increasing demand for high-speed networks, which are achieved by increasing the bandwidth of network delivery. The growing demand for wired and wireless communication standards can be attributed to the increasing mobile data traffic due to the implementation of automation across different industries. This is leading to the deployment of LTE base stations to provide a larger coverage area and high-speed connectivity along with low latency.

As per Technavio, development of 5G networks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global mobile communication antenna market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global mobile communication antenna market: Development of 5G networks

Globally, there has been an increase in the development of 5G technology. 5G networks are an incumbent technology that supports network speeds, which are over 1,000 times faster when compared to current 4G networks. 5G networks will enable high network bandwidth, which will lead to faster connection of all the network devices in the network. 5G networks will employ extremely high frequencies and mmWaves for network communications.

"In the area of their deployment, 5G networks can enable high network speeds and dense network connections, and lead to increased use and real-time control of various loT devices in smart industries and smart homes. Therefore, there has been an increase in focus on the development of 5G networks worldwide," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware.

Global mobile communication antenna market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mobile communication antenna market by product (macrocells and small cells) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The macrocells segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 69% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

