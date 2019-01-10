The global powered operating tables market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in number of surgical procedures. Globally, end-users are focusing on opting for powered operating tables, such as electro-hydraulic operating tables and electric operating tables. These tables enable electromechanical adjustments such as the height of the operating table, elevation, and lateral split, all of which can be fixed without any mechanical power. Powered operating tables are widely used in specialty cases, including laparoscopic procedures, pregnancy and birthing, and orthopedic procedures.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of MI and robotic surgeries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global powered operating tables market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global powered operating tables market: Growing adoption of MI and robotic surgeries

The growing popularity of minimally invasive and robotic surgeries will lead to an increase in demand for powered operating titles. Factors such as low chances of infection and bleeding, shorter hospital stay, no or smaller scars, and quick recovery are increasing the adoption of MI surgery. MI surgeries include laparoscopic surgery, thoracoscopic surgery, and orthopedic surgery.

"Robotic assistance aids in performing MI surgeries with higher precision. The advantages of robotic systems, include magnified 3D vision and increased range of movement in the body. All these factors will drive the adoption of robotic surgery which will increase the demand for powered operating tables," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care supplies.

Global powered operating tables market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global powered operating tables market by product (specialty and standard) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The specialty segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 60% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 49%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

