The Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia is planning to tender 11 PV power projects with a combined capacity of 2,225 MW this year. The country's solar target for 2023 has been revised up from 5.9 GW to 20 GW, and that for 2030 set at 40 GW.The Saudi Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) is preparing to tender 2,225 MW of solar capacity in 2019, according to information provided to pv magazine by Turki Mohammed Al Shehri, the organisation's chief. Some 11 solar projects are set to be tendered this year, the largest of them the Alfaisalia project, with a capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...