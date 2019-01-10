Referring to the bulletin from SkiStar AB's annual general meeting, held on December 15, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 16, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: SKIS B --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split 2:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0000241614 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 15, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012141687 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 16, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact SkiStar AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com