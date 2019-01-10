Haag-Streit Academy to Host a 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course in February 2019

HARLOW, England, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is delighted to be hosting a 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in London on 26thFebruary 2019.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806799/Haag_Streit_Gold_Standard.jpg )



The aim of this highly-interactive course is to provide attendees with expert advice and a detailed overview of how to get the most out of their perimeter. The agenda will cover both static and kinetic perimetry and will include lectures on topics such as; 'Visual pathway anatomy', 'Static and Kinetic testing' and 'Cluster, polar and trend analysis'.

The course will also include practical, hands-on workshops which will support a range of subjects, including; test simulations, creating & running automated examinations and creating operating procedures & customised tests.

The main speaker for the event is confirmed as Dr Fiona Rowe, Professor in Orthoptics and Health Services Research at the University of Liverpool, and the author of numerous peer-reviewed papers and text books. Dr Rowe is a key opinion leader in the field of kinetic visual field analysis.

Delegates will be able to claim 6 CPD points for their attendance on the day. The price for the course is just £100 (+VAT), which will include lunch and refreshments.

For further information, or to book a place, please visit https://hsuk.co/goldstandardperimetry .