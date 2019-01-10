

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Senator Kamala Harris has said she will make a decision soon on whether she will challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020.



'We have to give the American people more credit, and we have to understand that the American public and the people of our country are smart people, who will make decisions about who will be their leader, based on who they believe is capable, who they believe has an honest desire to lead, to represent, to see them, to be a voice for them even if they have no power,' the 54 year old Democratic lawmaker said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, her memoir was published. In her book, 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,' Harris says that she thinks that the country is ready for a president who is a woman of color.



Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, and the first Indian-origin U.S. Senator.



In 2017, the Foreign Policy magazine placed Harris on top of its 50 Leading Global Thinkers' list 'For giving the Democratic Party hope in the Trump era.'



In a sweeping 2016 victory, Harris won the Senate seat vacated by Barbara Boxer, making her the nation's first Indian-American senator.



She was an elected attorney general of California.



While the 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party is too early to decide, Harris' potential bid will make the Democratic field wide open with names such as Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Tim Kaine already touted as early favorites to challenge Trump.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX