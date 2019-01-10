Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Directorate Change

Baring Emerging Europe plc

(the "Company")

Directorate Change - Resignation of a Director

As reported in the Company's Annual Report released on 23 November 2018, the Board announces that Mr Jonathan Woollett has resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 10 January 2019. The Board wishes to thank Mr Woollett for his valuable contribution to the Board since his appointment in 2008.

The Board, in conjunction with the Nomination Committee are considering replacements and an announcement will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary on 01392 477571.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

10 January 2019