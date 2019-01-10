Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) and ODDO BHF as at 31 December 2018 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

420,000 GETLINK shares

EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

For reference,

as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account: 331,848 GETLINK shares EUR 10,445,020.06 in cash



