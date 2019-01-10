Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) and ODDO BHF as at 31 December 2018 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 420,000 GETLINK shares
- EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash
For reference,
- as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 331,848 GETLINK shares
- EUR 10,445,020.06 in cash
Getlink S.E.
European Company with a capital of €220,000,007.20
3 rue La Boétie 75008 Paris, France
483 385 142 RCS Paris
