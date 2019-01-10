Union Institute & University Goes International

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official. Union Institute & University is breaking down higher education barriers worldwide with the signing of the new, historic articulation agreement with the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) effective January 9, 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806810/CCCJ_Screenshot_with_Dr__Soto.jpg

This new affiliation underscores Union's commitment to its social justice mission by removing barriers to a college degree on an international level and fulfills President Karen Schuster Webb's commitment to equity of access to educational excellence around the world.

"Union is a world-class university with a distinguished social justice legacy," said Dr. Webb. "We have had a long relationship with Jamaica through our alumna, former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. Providing accredited bachelor's degrees to Jamaica's citizens fulfills our mission to transform lives and communities through rigorous, relevant, and results-oriented education."

Students from the Community Colleges of Jamaica will now have direct pathways to earn a bachelor's degree in a variety of subject areas, including Criminal Justice Management.

"The new partnership allows graduates of CCCJ's associate programs seamless transfer opportunities for educational advancement to the UI&U bachelor's degree program and to validate and facilitate the transfer of credit between the two systems," said Dr. Nelson Soto, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Union Institute & University.

Union is a leader in student-centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs.

"Union is the right partner to solve the need for higher education degrees worldwide due to its more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of online learners," said Dr. Soto.

Transfer students from CCCJ will receive all UI&U academic services, including small classes, dedicated faculty who are practitioners in their fields, one-on-one program advising, writing and math tutoring services, access to its renowned 100 percent online library, and career services.

Learn how you can transfer your credits today to complete your undergraduate degree at this link.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union's academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.



For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709465/Union_Institute_and_University_Logo.jpg