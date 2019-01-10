Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS RUBIS: Rubis' takeover offer for KenolKobil Plc granted regulatory approval 10-Jan-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, January 10th, 2019, 5:35 p.m. Rubis ??nergie SAS' cash offer to purchase all the issued shares of KenolKobil Plc at a price of KES (Kenyan Shillings) 23 per share has been approved by the Capital Markets Authority and offer documents will be posted to KenolKobil Plc shareholders on 14th January 2019. The cash offer will close on 18th February 2019. The cash offer has also been approved by the Competition Authority of Kenya and the COMESA Competition Commission. The Board of Directors of KenolKobil Plc, after receiving an independent financial advisor's report on the cash offer, has considered the offer and has recommended that the shareholders of KenolKobil Plc accept the offer. Rubis ??nergie SAS considers that KenolKobil Plc's shareholders will find the offer price of KES 23 per share very attractive as it represents a 53.4% premium to the volume weighted average price at which KenolKobil Plc shares traded over the 30 trading days preceding the issuance of the notice of intention to take-over by Rubis ??nergie SAS in October 2018 and is higher than the prices at which KenolKobil Plc shares have traded since then. As the cash offer has been recommended for acceptance by KenolKobil Plc directors, and has received most of the requisite regulatory approvals, and given the attractive offer price, Rubis ??nergie SAS is confident that the cash offer will be accepted by KenolKobil Plc shareholders and that the cash offer will complete successfully. Next meeting: Fourth quarter revenue, 7 February 2019 (market closing) Press Contact Analysts Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Finance Gabrieli Department Tel: +33 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Rubis' takeover offer for KenolKobil Plc granted regulatory approval Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BVASIREEKC [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 765137 10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d48ef95a4d4d45609678b3299ccee56&application_id=765137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

