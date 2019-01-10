UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

10 January 2019

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the quarter end 31 December 2018 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 17 January 2019

Record Date18 January 2019

Payment Date 31 January 2019

Dividend per Share1.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson