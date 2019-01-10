

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday, extending the upward trend seen in recent days.



The market continued to benefit from optimism about a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China even as assessments of a three-day meeting showed no significant breakthroughs.



The Swiss Market Index surged up 1.3 percent to 8,801.48, while the Swiss Leader Index and the Swiss Performance Index jumped by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Julius Bär Gruppe, Lonza Group, and Credit Suisse Group turned in some of the market's best performances on the day.



Index heavyweights Roche, Nestle, and Novartis also finished the session firmly in positive territory.



