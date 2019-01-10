Rydoo, a Sodexo Corp-Up, Ranked at the Top Category, the Leader Quadrant, for Expense Management Softwares According to the G2 Crowd Winter 2019 Grid Report

PARIS, MECHELEN, Belgium and WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rydoo has been recognized as one of the top three expense management software providers due to its high customer satisfaction scores as well as its significant market presence. "This is a major step for Rydoo. We know our customers love the experience we offer: turning a time-consuming task into a frictionless experience. This ranking is an amazing acknowledgment," says Sebastien Marchon, CEO of Rydoo.

More than 92 % of B2B buyers* take online reviews into consideration when making major purchase decisions. To help businesses make the best expense management technology purchase decisions, G2 Crowd today released its Winter 2019 Grid Report for expense management platforms, and has ranked Rydoo in the Leaders quadrant.

In addition to being considered one of the most popular solutions based on customer satisfaction, Rydoo is a market leader in several sub-categories, including:

Ease of set-up and use

Implementation time

Quality of support

Estimated ROI

88% of Rydoo customers state that they would recommend Rydoo Expense.

Reviews on G2 Crowd stated the following three elements of the user experience as being critical to this Winter 2019's results: a fast learning curve, efficiency & automation and a seamless mobile app.

"Based on regular feedback from our customers, we release new features on a weekly basis in order to offer an even better user experience. We are proud to be ranked at the same level as some of the best tech companies, such as Paypal, Dropbox, MailChimp and Tableau Software", shares Sebastien Marchon, CEO of Rydoo .

"As a world leader in Quality of Life services, Sodexo is convinced that employee well-being is linked to an organization's performance. We help businesses become more efficient and move forward. With Rydoo ranked in the Leaders quadrant in the G2 Crowd Winter Grid Report, our commitment has clearly been recognized by our customers," explains Didier Dumont, CEO of Sodexo Mobility and Expense.

Rydoo simplifies travel and expense management to just a few clicks and images. To better support the transformation of organizations, Sodexo has developed an emerging type of business which combines the mindset of a start-up with the assets of a large corporation: the corp-up. Rydoo is the first foray into this arena

The G2 Crowd Winter 2018 Grid Report about Expense Management software can be downloaded here .

About Rydoo

Launched in 2018, Rydoo reinvents and simplifies business travel and expense management for high-growth companies. With a team of 300 enthusiastic employees, Rydoo operates in more than 60 countries and its 6,500 customers (public and private organizations) benefit from the usability and efficiency of its consumer-oriented app.

Rydoo is a Sodexo corp-up: the world Quality of Life leader has developed an emerging type of business collaboration combining the mindset of a start-up and the assets of a large corporation.

rydoo.com

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 427,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

