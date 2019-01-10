Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Shareholding 10-Jan-2019 / 17:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LORD LAMONT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0006615826 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares via a dividend reinvestment programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: GBP1.74 Volume: 142 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 142 - Price GBP1.74 per share - Total value of transaction GBP253.32 - Cumulative holdings 74,948 shares e) Date of the transaction 8 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7138 EQS News ID: 765213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

