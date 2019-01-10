sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,016 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A12F38 ISIN: CA09354Q2045 Ticker-Symbol: BCW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,006
0,043
20:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD0,0160,00 %