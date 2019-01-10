Berlin (ots) - Why is resistance against authoritarian tendencies more important than ever?



Famed NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and internationally renowned lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck discuss this question and talk about today's challenges and opportunities for human rights.



When: Saturday, 19 January 2019, noon - 1.00 pm Where: Manny's, 3092 16th St, San Francisco



Kaleck, best known as Edward Snowden's European lawyer, is a human rights activist extraordinaire. For more than two decades, he has travelled the world to fight alongside those suffering injustice at the hands of powerful players. In his new book Law versus Power, Kaleck gives voice to those he represents, emphasizing the courage and persistence they bring to the global search for justice. Snowden contributed the foreword to this striking overview of the struggle for human rights.



From 15 to 25 January, Kaleck tours the US to discuss human rights and present his book Law versus Power, e.g. in New York City, Stanford and Los Angeles.



An event by Freedom of Press Foundation in cooperation with European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights kindly supported by Manny's.



Founded in 2007 by Wolfgang Kaleck, ECCHR is an independent, non-profit legal and educational organization dedicated to enforcing civil and human rights worldwide through legal means. https://www.ecchr.eu/en



Freedom of the Press Foundation aims to protect, defend, and empower public-interest journalism in the 21st century through a variety of avenues, including the development of encryption tools, documenting attacks on the press and training newsrooms on digital security practices. Edward Snowden serves as Freedom of the Press Foundation's board president. https://freedom.press



