Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, symbol REGN, trades at a breakout point. Once it goes above $410 it has an upside potential of 15 pct. This article is meant as a trade idea, not as an investing idea. In this article we will not look into fundamentals or intermarket trends as that's primarily meant for mid to long term investments. On the contrary, this article features a trade idea. It is one simply based on the chart set up combined with recent sector strength. Particularly, the biotech space has rebounded strongly in the first two weeks of 2019. As part of the biotech ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...