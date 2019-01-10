Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Chief Financial Officer to step down in June 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 10 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") announces today that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Morris, will step down from his position following the completion of the Company's financial restructuring. He will remain in post until the end of June 2019 to enable the Company to find a suitable replacement.

Commenting CEO, Anton Dibowitz, said, "Mark has been a valuable partner to both the Company and me and I would like to thank him for his contribution to Seadrill, in particular his financial leadership through the restructuring process. We wish him every success in his future pursuits."

Mark Morris, said, "It has been a privilege to have led the restructuring of Seadrill through what was a very complicated set of negotiations and transactions. I have enjoyed my time here as CFO, and now is the right time to seek new and different challenges. I wish the Company every success in the future."

The Company has begun a formal search process and a further announcement will be made in due course.

