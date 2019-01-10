

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see December results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the index score was 44.5.



Australia also will release November numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase or 0.3 percent on month - reading.



New Zealand will provide November figures for building permits; in October, permits were up 1.5 percent.



Japan will see November numbers for household spending and current account, plus December figures for bank lending.



Household spending is expected to ease 0.1 percent on year after sliding 0.3 percent in October. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 566.3 billion yen, down from 1,309.9 billion yen in the previous month. Overall bank lending was up 2.2 percent on year in November.



Malaysia will provide November numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in October, they were up an annual 4.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



Singapore will see November data for retail sales; in October, sales were up 0.4 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year.



