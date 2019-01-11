sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,25 Euro		-0,61
-8,89 %
WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6P7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,30
6,39
10.01.
6,30
6,39
10.01.
11.01.2019 | 01:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Initiates Inquiry Into Trading of Its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") reports that it has retained independent legal counsel to initiate an investigation of unusual trading activity in its shares.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

For further information contact:
Joseph OvsenekTroy Shultz
President & CEO

Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)