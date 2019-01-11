Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Initiates Inquiry Into Trading of Its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") reports that it has retained independent legal counsel to initiate an investigation of unusual trading activity in its shares.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

For further information contact: Joseph Ovsenek Troy Shultz President & CEO



Manager, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)



