Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") announced today that management incentive stock options have been granted to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share over a five (5) year period.

About Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Go Cobalt is a Vancouver based mining exploration company. The company develops exciting and relevant energy metal projects to help meet demand for a battery powered future. The flagship Monster project is a Copper Cobalt project 80 kms north of Dawson City, Yukon.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gocobalt.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

