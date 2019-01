ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Friday said that it has signed a major contract for 150 MW project in the USA.



In December, the company signed a contract with a utility to supply 48 turbines from the AW125/3150 series.



Nordex said it plans to deliver the first turbines for the 150 MW wind farm in the 3rd quarter of 2019 to the site situated in Texas.



In 2017, Nordex Group had a market share of 11 percent in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX