

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. said that 'no formal decision' has been made over the future of a UK nuclear plant following a report it would halt construction.



The Nikkei Asian Review reported the firm's board would be likely to decide to suspend all work on the Wylfa Newydd plant next week.



The company will book a loss of between 200 billion yen and 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) after freezing assets of its British nuclear business and writing down their value, the Nikkei reported.



In December, the firm said it would do its utmost to ensure the nuclear power facility went ahead.



It followed mounting speculation that Hitachi was considering scrapping the project due to potential increases in construction costs.



'No formal decision has been made in this regard currently, while Hitachi has been assessing the Horizon Project including its potential suspension and related financial impacts in terms of economic rationality as a private company,' Hitachi said.



