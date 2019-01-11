The paid subscription shares in Immunicum AB will be delisted. Last trading day for IMMU BTA will be on January 14, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: IMMU BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011973833 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 163715 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or KarinYdén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB